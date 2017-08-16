How to cash in on free cruise robocall lawsuit

(KRON/WOOD) — If you’ve received a robocalls offering you a free cruise, you may eligible for a payout of up to $900.

A class-action lawsuit filed against Resort Marketing Group claims the company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act when it made automated phone calls to customers without their express consent, offering a free cruise with Carnival Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean International.

The 2012 lawsuit accused the cruise lines of authorizing the robocalls. All defendants listed in the lawsuit have denied any wrong-doing, but agreed to a settlement.

Anyone who received a call between July 2009 and March 2014 could be eligible for a payment of up to $300 per call. The payout is capped at $900 per phone number.

However, recipients of the robocalls shouldn’t get too excited: It won’t be until April 4, 2018 that the court will decide whether to grant final approval to the settlement. Even if approval is granted, there could be appeals, which would take even longer.

If you’re not sure if you’ve received one of the calls, you can check by entering your phone number on the claim website.

Those who want to file a claim will need to complete a form on the website no later than Nov. 3.

The original version of this story was first posted on KRON’s website.

