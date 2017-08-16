Life sentence in murder near GRCC parking ramp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who fatally stabbed a woman on Grand Rapids Community College’s campus last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Marcus Bivins, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Last month, Bivins was found guilty of first-degree murder in the April 2016 death of Jeanne Huntoon, 34, of Muskegon. Police said the two did not know one another and described the crime as “a random act of violence.”

Authorities say Bivins beat and stabbed Huntoon just outside GRCC’s Bostwick Avenue NE parking ramp. Surveillance video shows he then tried to hide her body between some shrubs. After a witness called police to report someone dragging what appeared a body, responding officers found Huntoon’s body.

Bivins was arrested the next day. Court records show that he confessed to attacking Huntoon and said he would kill again.

