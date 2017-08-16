Maker of eco-friendly food cart investing $13M in Walker





WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A new venture will create 27 new jobs and pump $13 million into the local economy.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Right Place, Start Garden and Wakestream Ventures announced the collaboration with MOVE Systems at Rosa Park Circles in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

MOVE Systems International will be moving all its manufacturing from China to West Michigan. It will be making its MRV100 eco-friendly mobile food carts and electricity pedestal devises in Walker.

The eco-friendly food carts, which are popular with street venders in New York City, are equipped with a solar roof, propane gas, lithium battery and everything else found in a typical food truck. The electricity pedestal devices, called Simple Grid, eliminate pollution created by idling emergency vehicle and food truck engines.

The company will be adding 27 jobs and investing $13 million to increase production and add machinery at their Walker facility, located at 3691 Northridge Drive.

The jobs are the first large scale success for Start Garden — the West Michigan group that helps support entrepreneurs by connecting them with the resources they need.

MOVE Systems International had been courted by other states, but the company says the help from Start Garden really made a differences.

