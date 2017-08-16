Man shot at Benton Harbor apartment dies; suspects sought

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) –- Investigators are searching for suspects in a homicide at a Benton Harbor apartment complex.

Around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Benton Harbor officers were called to River Terrace apartments, located off of 8th Street near West Britain Avenue. There, they found a 32-year-old Benton Harbor man who had been severely wounded by gunfire.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. Authorities are withholding his name while they notify his relatives.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says its officers are following leads and have questioned several people. The agency says the FBI’s Violent Gang Task Forces, Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit and Berrien County Sheriff’s Department are helping in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the tip line at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.

