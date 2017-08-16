MSP: Car theft suspect arrested after chase

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana man is expected to face a slew of charges after allegedly stealing a car and then leading Michigan State Police on a chase in southwest Michigan.

MSP says that around 7 p.m. Wednesday, troopers tried to pull the suspect’s vehicle over for speeding on I-69 near Fenn Road south of Coldwater. Instead, the driver took off.

Troopers gave chase as the suspect vehicle continued north along I-69 before exiting onto eastbound US-12. After about half a mile, the suspect’s car crashed into another vehicle. The suspect got out of the car, MSP said, and ran off on foot. The crashed car was still in gear and rolling.

Troopers caught up to the suspect in the parking lot of a nearby Tractor Supply Co., where they say he was trying to steal a car.

MSP says the car the suspect crashed had been stolen in Indiana.

The suspect, a 31-year-old from Muncie, was hospitalized. MSP said in a Wednesday release he would be jailed on “a host of charges,” but did not list precisely what those charges were expected to be.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

