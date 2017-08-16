Old development plan a go in Wyoming panhandle





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — After an outcry from the residents living near 56th Street and Wilson Avenue in Wyoming, developers say they’ve quashed plans to build nearly 400 apartments in the area.

The Ganger Group, which owns the property, had planned to build a development that would include 370 apartments, 316 family home lots and 3.5 acres of retail space.

But neighbors didn’t like the plan. Critics say some 100 people showed up at the Wyoming Planning Commission meeting Tuesday to speak out against it.

“We don’t want the sheer numbers,” Joyce Garcia, who lives near the proposed development, told 24 Hour News 8.

“It changes the dynamic of a residential neighborhood,” another resident, Neva Warson said.

Neva and Garcia said the idea of putting apartments on the site concerned them the most.

Critics declared victory when the planning commission voted against allowing the zoning changes to the site in a 4-3 vote.

Granger Group owner Gary Granger said he respected the decision.

“I respect the neighbors. I respect the city,” Granger told 24 Hour News 8. “At this point, it’s important after 17 years to move ahead and get something done. It’s important that we do something that we think can actually be accomplished.”

The Wyoming City Council has the final say when it comes to whether to approve the zoning request, but Granger said he has already resigned to moving forward with the plans using the zoning that was approved in 2001.

Under that plan, Granger would develop the area with 160 townhomes, 122 condos, 168 family home lots, 9.6 acres of retail space and 12.2 acres of office space. The plan will have to be slightly modified because of changes to the area since the approval.

Granger said he expected the development to be an investment of around $100 million in the community. He hopes to break ground this fall.

