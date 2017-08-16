Opportunity knocks for WMU’s Jon Wassink





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time in nearly three years, former Grand Rapids South Christian standout Jon Wassink is back under center.

He won the battle to start as Western Michigan University’s quarterback. He’s expected to be tested right out of the gate — his first college snap will come on the road at No. 4 USC on Sept. 2.

Wassink doesn’t seem to worried, though:

“I’m really excited and I’m just excited for our team in general, too,” he told 24 Hour News 8. “We have a fun season ahead of us and we’re going to attack it.”

Expectations for the Broncos are at an all-time high: They’re coming off their best season ever and they’re adjusting to a new head coach.

==Above, hear more from Wassink and head coach Tim Lester.==

—–

Online:

Broncos schedule

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

