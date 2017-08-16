Person hit, killed by Amtrak train in Lawton

LAWTON, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hit by an Amtrak train and killed in Lawton Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m., an Amtrak spokesperson told 24 Hour News 8. The spokesperson said the Wolverine 355 to Chicago struck someone who was “trespassing” on Amtrak property. The spokesperson couldn’t absoluately confirm that person’s condition, but believed the crash was fatal.

A passenger told 24 Hour News 8 the crash happened about 15 minutes after train left Kalamazoo. The passenger, who asked not to be identified, said people on the train could feel it run over something, but didn’t know it was a fatal crash until the conductor announced it a few minutes later.

The train remained stopped in Lawton for more than two hours after the crash.

