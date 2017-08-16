Ready to adopt a furry friend? Help Clear the Shelters on Saturday

NBC stations, including WOOD TV8, are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, Aug. 19, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

In West Michigan, two shelters participating in the event, sponsored by Fox Subaru.

KENT COUNTY:

Humane Society of West Michigan

3077 Wilson Dr. NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Hours:

The shelter will open one hour early for pre-approved adopters (from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) pre-approved To become pre-approved, customers need to come to HSWM prior to Saturday, fill out an adoption survey and meet with an adoption counselor.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the doors are open to public.

Adoption discounts:

Adult dogs (5 months to 7 years) – $145

Adult cats (5 months to 7 years) – $10

Rabbits – $10

Regular fees:

Senior dogs (7 years and up) – fee waived

Senior cats (7 years and up) – fee waived

Puppies (younger than 5 months) – $300

Kittens (younger than 5 months – $95

Online: hswestmi.org

OTTAWA COUNTY:

Harbor Humane Society

14345 Bagley St.

West Olive, MI 49460

Hours:

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adoption discounts:

Cats (5 months and older) – FREE

Kittens – $45

BOGO – Buy one kitten, get one free

Dogs (1 year or older) – $100

Senior dogs (7 years and older) – $25

Online: harborhumane.org

For more on Clear the Shelters, click or tap here.

