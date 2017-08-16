Semi fire closes SB I-196 near Holland for hours

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say southbound I-196 in Allegan County has reopened after a semi-truck caught fire, shutting down the highway for several hours.

The Graafschap Fire Department told 24 Hour News 8 that the fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on southbound I-196 near 140th Avenue in Laketown Township, south of Holland.

The southbound lanes of I-196 were closed for several whiles authorities worked to put out the fire and clear the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

