Team Daybreak tries goat yoga at Plainwell studio





PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The goat yoga craze that is sweeping the nation is coming to West Michigan.

A woman from Muskegon started it on the West Coast, and a yoga studio in Plainwell has two classes on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The studio invited the 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak team to try it out ahead of time — with baby goats all named after them.

“I’ve seen people talking about goat yoga and how many other states are offering it. So I talked with [the owners of Thundering Oak Highlands farms] and we decided to partner together on this,” said Abbie Hanson of Riverbend Yoga in Plainewell.

The owners of Thundering Oak Highlands farms named their most recent group of baby goats Terri, Matt, Casey, Teresa, Tom, Marvis and Katherine after the members of team Daybreak. They will be part of the goat yoga class on Saturday.

Sign up still available online.

