1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of Woodward and Kalamazoo avenues, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

When authorities arrived on scene, police said they found one vehicle that had flipped onto its roof. The driver of the vehicle was killed.

The driver of the second vehicle was able to climb out of his vehicle and taken to Bronson Hospital in stable condition, the release.

The intersection will be closed while police investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

