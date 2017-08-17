1 killed, others injured in Allegan County crash

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Allegan County, authorities say.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Blue Star Highway and 118th Avenue in Ganges Township, southwest of Fennville, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities confirmed one person died at the scene and others are being taken to the hospital. It’s unclear how many people are injured and what their conditions are.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more. Check back on woodtv.com for updates.

