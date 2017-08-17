2 W. MI fire departments receive federal grants

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two West Michigan fire departments are receiving over $150,000 in federal grant money to purchase new equipment.

Montcalm County Emergency Services was given $154, 773 to purchase 10 Automatic Compression Devices that will help first responders with CPR while treating patients. The Allegan Fire District received $173,810 used to purchase 24 new air bottles and 24 new self-contained breathing apparatuses.

The funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program. The program has provided nearly $7.3 billion since 2001 for firefighting equipment.

In a release, Montcalm County EMS Supervisor Brandon Mulnix said the compression devices will help provide high-quality CPR, making interventions more effective and helping save lives.

