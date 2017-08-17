3 arrested after drone drops phone, drugs in Ionia prison

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested Thursday for attempting to use a drone to sneak a cell phone and drugs into the Ionia prison.

According to a Michigan Department of Corrections release, two corrections officers heard the done over the prison yard and began to investigate. While they did, the drone dropped two packages near a housing unit, officials said.

Prison staff then contacted local police that responded and detained three people in a vehicle near the Richard A. Handlon Correction Facility, the release said.

According to the release, it is one of the first occurrences in the U.S. where suspects were arrested immediately for introducing contraband into a prison.

