Albom in GR for ‘Hockey – The Musical’ premiere





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new musical from Detroit Free Press columnist and author Mitch Albom is making its Grand Rapids debut.

The plot of “Hockey – The Musical!” centers on God’s decision to eliminate one sport — hockey — and fans’ plea to keep it. It will debut at a private showing at Wealthy Theatre Thursday.

“It’s about as ridiculous as it sounds. It was made just for laughs. There’s no meaning of life — ‘Spamalot’ on skates, basically,” Albom told 24 Hour News 8 Thursday afternoon. “I always loved hockey. I always thought it was funny. You know, you sit in a box when you do something wrong. They throw octopuses. They have Russians and Finns and Swedes. And it turned out to be a really funny show. … If you’re not laughing every four seconds, we’re doing something wrong.”

You can see “Hockey – The Musical!” Friday, Saturday or Sunday at Wealthy Theatre. Ticket information can be found online.

Proceeds will benefit Hospice of Michigan.

“I’ve been very involved with hospice for the last several decades, ever since I wrote ‘Tuesdays with Morrie.’ Morrie had hospice people with him. And then I’ve served on national boards and local boards. In my own personal life, I was involved with hospice, sadly, just recently with a little girl of mine from Haiti from the orphanage we run,” Albom said. “So I thought it was a great partnership. We’ve done it before with them and we’re happy to do it again.”

==Hear more from Albom above.==

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

