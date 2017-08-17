Can’t see the solar eclipse? Tune into WOOD TV8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — Monday’s solar eclipse is set to star in several special broadcasts on TV and online, including on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

The Aug. 21 total solar eclipse is the first in 99 years that will be visible coast-to-coast in the U.S.

Storm Team 8 meteorologist Ellen Bacca is heading west with dozens of West Michigan scientists and astronomy enthusiasts to capture the best images of the event and experience it in all its glory.

The eclipse is expected to begin at approximately 12:58 p.m. local time, peaking at about 2:22 p.m. and ending around 3:43 p.m.

If you don’t have special eclipse glasses to watch it all unfold outside, tune into WOOD TV8 to witness it safely from inside. We will also be livestreaming the solar eclipse in its entirety on woodtv.com.

NBC and NASA Television are also among those planning extended coverage of the solar eclipse. Most coverage begins Monday at 1 p.m. EDT, just before the eclipse begins in Oregon.

