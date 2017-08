GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No injuries were reported after a car drove into a business near Grandville Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4:35 p.m. at Greenridge Realty on 44th Street, west of Kenowa Avenue SW in Georgetown Township.

Ottawa County dispatchers were not immediately able to provide 24 Hour News 8 with the cause of the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit