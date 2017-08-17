Cass Co. man convicted of sexual crimes against girl, 9

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl will spend decades in prison, according to the Cass County prosecutor.

A jury Wednesday convicted George Hanson of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, prosecutor Victor Fitz said.

Fitz said the crime happened inside the girl’s Michiana home in 2007. A decade later, she tearfully recalled the crime in front of the jury Tuesday. The prosecutor said girl, now 19, has routine flashbacks to the attack and suffered long-term sleeping problems.

Hanson did not take the stand, according to the prosecutor.

It took the jury about 25 minutes to convict the Edwardsburg man on the five counts, Fitz said.

The prosecutor said Hanson faces a mandatory 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced Oct. 6. He would be 93 years old before he would be eligible for parole.

