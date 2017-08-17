Clear the Shelters: finding loving homes for animals in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year to find loving homes for animals in need. NBC stations, including WOOD TV8, are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, Aug. 19.

In West Michigan, two shelters participating in the event, sponsored by Fox Subaru.

KENT COUNTY:

Humane Society of West Michigan 3077 Wilson Dr. NW Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Hours: The shelter will open one hour early for pre-approved adopters (from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) pre-approved To become pre-approved, customers need to come to HSWM prior to Saturday, fill out an adoption survey and meet with an adoption counselor.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the doors are open to public.

Adoption discounts: Adult dogs (5 months to 7 years) – $145 Adult cats (5 months to 7 years) – $10 Rabbits – $10

Regular fees: Senior dogs (7 years and up) – fee waived Senior cats (7 years and up) – fee waived Puppies (younger than 5 months) – $300 Kittens (younger than 5 months – $95

Online: hswestmi.org

OTTAWA COUNTY:

Harbor Humane Society 14345 Bagley St. West Olive, MI 49460

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adoption discounts: Cats (5 months and older) – FREE Kittens – $45 BOGO – Buy one kitten, get one free Dogs (1 year or older) – $100 Senior dogs (7 years and older) – $25

Online: harborhumane.org

For more on Clear the Shelters, click or tap here.

