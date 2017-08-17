Construction started on Holland Chick-fil-A

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Chick-fil-A is continuing its West Michigan expansion with the start of construction of a Holland location.

The new 4,988-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open during the first quarter of 2018, according to a Chick-fil-A spokesperson. It will have dining room seating for 110, outdoor seating for 16 and have a children’s play area and drive-thru service.

The spokesperson said the company will announce its franchise owner, hiring and grand opening details closer to its opening.

Chick-fil-A said it will be bringing 15 to 20 new locations to Michigan over the next five years. Currently, there are three West Michigan locations in Portage, Gaines Township and Wyoming.

