Fire destroys Battle Creek home, damages others

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a house in Battle Creek.

Crews were called to the home on 4th Street, between Pine and Juniper Streets around 6:18 a.m. Thursday. The Battle Creek Fire Department said the burning home had already collapsed when firefighters arrived.

The fire department said a possible explosion sounded from the home during the fire, which is under investigation by the fire marshal.

Investigators say the house was a total loss and the flames cause an estimated $10,000 in damage to its contents. Two homes and a pickup truck sitting next alongside the house was also damaged in the fire, accord to the fire department.

