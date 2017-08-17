Ford Museum solar panels should cut energy costs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids has installed 720 new solar panel modules.

The panels are on the roof of both the museum and the attached DeVos Learning Center. They started going in last month and began producing power Aug. 8.

The museum says the solar panels are expected to reduce energy costs by some $23,000 — about 19 percent — each year.

The museum is the fourth National Archives and Records Administration facility to add solar panels.

The projected was financially backed by an Energy Savings Performance Contract with Honeywell International.

Solar panels at Ford Museum

