Grand Rapids’ Mangiamo closing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Well-known Grand Rapids restaurant Mangiamo will serve its last meal this weekend.

The Italian restaurant at 1033 Lake Drive SE will close Sunday, according to a Thursday news release.

Mangiamo is owned by the Gilmore Collection, which plans to transform the mansion, carriage house and 3.5 acre space into a catering and event venue. Gilmore Collection says it plans to rename the business Paddock Place in honor of Capt. Augustus Paddock, who built the mansion in 1873.

The company says it has offered to transfer all restaurant staff to other restaurants it owns.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

