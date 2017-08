CLARKSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured Thursday when a truck moved off of blocks it was resting on and fell on him.

Ionia County dispatchers said the man crawled to his home after the truck fell to tell his wife call 911.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. on Clinton Trail in Clarksville, according to dispatchers.

Details on the victim’s condition and what caused the truck to fall off the blocks were not immediately available.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit