Multiple police agencies investigating home invasions

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to investigate a series of home invasions in Ionia and Montcalm counties.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety said in a release that homeowners have been present in many of the cases over the last few weeks.

It is working with Michigan State Police, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Belding Police Department, Ionia County Sheriff’s Department and Greenville Department of Public safety to investigate the crimes.

The department reminds residents to lock the doors of their homes and vehicles.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

