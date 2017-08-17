NASA livestreams solar eclipse

Related Coverage Eclipse essentials for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday’s total solar eclipse is the first in 99 years that will be visible coast-to-coast in the U.S.

The eclipse is expected to begin at approximately 12:58 p.m. local time, peaking at about 2:22 p.m. and ending around 3:43 p.m.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ellen Bacca will be reporting from Nebraska at one of the locations where the eclipse will occur in totality, to capture the best images of the event.

Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 5 for the latest report.

