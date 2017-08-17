Police identify victim, suspect in Benton Harbor shooting

Related Coverage Man shot at Benton Harbor apartment dies; suspects sought

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the suspect and victim from a Benton Harbor shooting Tuesday.

The victim was 32-year-old Nathaniel Lee of Benton Harbor, who died at an area hospital from gunshot wounds.

Authorities have identified Davion Turner as a suspect. Turner is described as being 5’11 and weighing 150 pounds with his hair in braids and is considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities said.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at River Terrace apartments, located off 8th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Lee had been severely wounded by gunfire.

Authorities said they interviewed another man in relation to the incident and arrested him for unrelated violations.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call the tip line at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.

