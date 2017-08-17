‘Robert E. Lee’ name being removed from Lowell Showboat

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — One of Lowell’s most iconic landmarks will be undergoing a major change.

Lowell City Manager Mike Burns said in a statement that the city will take steps this week to remove Robert E. Lee’s name off the Lowell Showboat.

“For much of this year, a committee has been considering new names for the boat, which we expect to begin building next year,” Burns said in the statement. “While most of West Michigan refers to it simply as the Lowell Showboat, we recognize that the name is offensive to many.”

The boat was closed in January due to safety concerns after the city said it “outlived its expected lifespan.”

Lowell received a grant from the state of Michigan to build a new showboat.

The Robert E. Lee is the fifth showboat to be docked in Lowell and is involved in multiple events in the area.

