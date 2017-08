GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re getting closer to fall, and you know what they say… fall and spring are the perfect times to plant. So, if you’re thinking of sprucing up your outdoor space, listen up!

Harder & Warner Landscaping and Garden Center is offering some great deals on beautiful trees, pottery and fountains that will really give some punch to your landscaping – 20% now!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

https://harderandwarner.com/

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit