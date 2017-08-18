Authorities recover 347 marijuana plants in Berrien Co.

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly nine pounds of processed marijuana and 347 marijuana plants were recovered from a Bertrand Township home Tuesday, authorities said.

In a release, the Southwest Enforcement Team said it recovered the processed marijuana, plants, marijuana wax and grow equipment from a home on the 1600 block of Mallard Drive.

Authorities said the Berrien County Sheriff Department was called to the home on a suspicious vehicle complaint. Upon arrival, deputies discovered signs of a large marijuana grow at the house, authorities said.

The release said upon discovering the signs of a marijuana grow, the Southwest Enforcement Team was called in and obtained and executed a search warrant of the property.

While authorities were executing the search warrant, a suspect fled the home, but was apprehended a short time later according to the release. Byron Paul-Ricardo Sambat, 41, was arrested and arraigned in Berrien County Court for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a drug house, authorities said.

