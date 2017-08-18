Battle over phone recordings continues





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The legal team for Grand Rapids Police Department Lt. Matthew Janiskee was in federal court in Kalamazoo Friday.

The City of Grand Rapids filed a motions for summary judgment, essentially asking the court to rule in its favor before the case went any further in the process. During the 90-minute hearing, Janiskee’s legal team was asking the court to deny the motion for summary judgment and give them more information in the case.

Back in November, a police officer came upon a Kent County prosecutor he suspected was drinking and driving.

The officer called Janiskee, who told him to call back on a telephone line that he didn’t think was recorded. It turned out the non-recorded line was recorded.

The City of Grand Rapids is asking a federal judge to decide whether the recording violates federal and state wiretapping laws and whether the city can turn over the recordings to the media without violating those laws.

Today, the judge decided that Janiskee’s attorneys can have more time to investigate his case before he makes his final ruling on the motion for a summary judgement. Once, the judge makes that ruling, it will be determined if the tapes can be released.

