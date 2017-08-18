Brothers, 10 and 7, surpass goal to help GR’s homeless

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of brothers who worked through the summer to raise money for the homeless in Grand Rapids have surpassed their goal.
Caleb, 10, and his 7-year-old brother Jacob raised a total of $1,200 for Degage Ministries — $200 more than they had hoped for.
Friday, the boys presented their donation to the charity and celebrated by holding a pizza party for Degage’s patrons.
Caleb and Jacob came up with the idea to help the homeless after witnessing a man panhandling while they were on spring break vacation in Florida.
The boys were already $600 into their goal when Peppino’s downtown restaurant pitched in by donating a percentage of its sales during a fundraising night last month. The brothers continued their drive by collecting pop cans and through a GoFundMe donation page.
Boys donate to Degage Ministries
Boys donate to Degage Ministries x
Latest Galleries
-
High waves on Lake Michigan – Aug. 4, 2017
-
Wyoming water main break
-
O.J. Simpson parole hearing
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash
-
May Day marches by immigration supporters