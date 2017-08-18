Brothers, 10 and 7, surpass goal to help GR’s homeless

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of brothers who worked through the summer to raise money for the homeless in Grand Rapids have surpassed their goal.

Caleb, 10, and his 7-year-old brother Jacob raised a total of $1,200 for Degage Ministries — $200 more than they had hoped for.

Friday, the boys presented their donation to the charity and celebrated by holding a pizza party for Degage’s patrons.

Caleb and Jacob came up with the idea to help the homeless after witnessing a man panhandling while they were on spring break vacation in Florida.

The boys were already $600 into their goal when Peppino’s downtown restaurant pitched in by donating a percentage of its sales during a fundraising night last month. The brothers continued their drive by collecting pop cans and through a GoFundMe donation page.

Boys donate to Degage Ministries View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Caleb and Jacob smile while hosting a pizza party for Degage Ministries' patrons. (Aug. 18, 2017) Caleb and Jacob meet some of the people they're helping with their donation to Degage Ministries. (Aug. 18, 2017) Jacob and Caleb hold boxes of pizza for celebratory party at Degage Ministries. (Aug. 18, 2017) Caleb and Jacob hand out juice during their pizza party at Degage Ministries. (Aug. 18, 2017) Left to right: Caleb and Jacob present a donation check to Degage Ministries. (Aug. 18, 2017)

