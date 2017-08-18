Brothers, 10 and 7, surpass goal to help GR’s homeless

Degage Ministries
Left to right: Caleb and Jacob present a donation check to Degage Ministries. (Aug. 18, 2017)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of brothers who worked through the summer to raise money for the homeless in Grand Rapids have surpassed their goal.

Caleb, 10, and his 7-year-old brother Jacob raised a total of $1,200 for Degage Ministries — $200 more than they had hoped for.

Friday, the boys presented their donation to the charity and celebrated by holding a pizza party for Degage’s patrons.

Caleb and Jacob came up with the idea to help the homeless after witnessing a man panhandling while they were on spring break vacation in Florida.

The boys were already $600 into their goal when Peppino’s downtown restaurant pitched in by donating a percentage of its sales during a fundraising night last month. The brothers continued their drive by collecting pop cans and through a GoFundMe donation page.

