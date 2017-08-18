DeltaPlex hosting fundraiser for Blue’s Gym Saturday

Related Coverage Gym works to strengthen community-police relations

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) – An event at the DeltaPlex Saturday is hoping to help keep Grand Rapids kids off the streets.

Blue’s Gym will be hosting their “Night of Champions” fundraiser Saturday to raise money for their free boxing programs for area kids.

Last summer, the gym’s co-founder, Dino Newville, partnered with local law enforcement to promote positive relationships between police and Grand Rapids youth.

Newville teaches life lessons to those who come through the gym by offering boxing programs that teach discipline while keeping kids busy. Blue’s runs solely on donations.

Saturday’s event will feature several champions in the boxing world as well as family fun events.

Ticket information and event details can be found on the venue’s website.

