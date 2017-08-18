Georgia man charged in deadly Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a Benton Harbor man shot while sitting in his car may have been the victim of the robbery, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Friday, 19-year-old Davion Turner of Conyers, Georgia was formally charged with open murder and felony firearm in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Nathaniel Lee, the prosecutor’s office announced.

Lee was sitting in a vehicle parked at Benton Harbor’s River Terrace housing complex when he was shot twice late Tuesday night, according to Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic. He died at the hospital.

The prosecutor believes Turner was in Benton Harbor visiting his father. He turned himself into police Thursday afternoon, according to Sepic.

A judge Friday set Turner’s bond at $1 million cash or surety with the requirement of GPS monitoring, according to the prosecutor. Turner’s next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25.

