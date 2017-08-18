Gonzalez returns from DL, Dodgers top Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Taylor had four hits including a pair of doubles, and the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed Adrian Gonzalez back from the disabled list with another victory, beating the Detroit Tigers 8-5 on Friday night.

Gonzalez doubled in his first plate appearance since June 11, one of six two-base hits on the night for Los Angeles. The Dodgers (86-34) have won 20 of their last 23 games and are 51-9 over their last 60.

Rich Hill (9-4) labored through five innings, allowing three runs and six hits, but the Dodgers gave him plenty of support. Corey Seager drove in three runs for Los Angeles, and Logan Forsythe scored three times.

Justin Upton homered twice and Victor Martinez also went deep for the Tigers, but Jordan Zimmermann (7-10) allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

