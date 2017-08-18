GR man accused of threatening Jews sentenced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man accused of posting threatening, anti-Semetic messages on Twitter is avoiding additional jail time.

The Kent County Circuit Court says a judge Thursday sentenced David Lenio to time served in jail, which was 125 days.

Lenio’s punishment also includes two years of probation, according to the court. During that time, he’s not allowed to use social media, possess any type of weapon or be within 1,000 feet of any schools or Jewish place of worship.

Lenio currently lives at his parents’ house, which is within 1,000 feet of a school or Jewish place of worship; the judge made the home an exception to his probation, the court said.

Lenio is also required to seek mental health treatment as part of his sentence.

Lenio was arrested on Feb. 24 after police say he made mass shooting threats and threatened to shoot Jewish people via his Twitter account.

In 2015, Lenio was also arrested after a Twitter rant threatening school children and Jewish people caught the attention of Jonathan Hutson, a spokesman in Washington D.C. for the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Shortly after the tirade, Lenio is accused of moving guns to his house. He is still awaiting a trial on felony intimidation charges in Montana.

In June, a jury found Lenio guilty of malicious use of telecommunication device, but not guilty of aggravated stalking and using a computer to commit a crime.

