KCAS Pets of the Week: Vito and Jane

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday is National Black Cat Day, and this week’s pets of the week are ready to head home with you to celebrate it.

Vito is a 10-week old black kitten available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. He’s a sweet little guy who will have all the necessary vaccinations when he heads to his forever home.

If a dog is more your style, meet Jane. She’s a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who came to the shelter as a stray. She is a little shy when you first meter but warms up quickly as she gets to know you.

Jane is a smart pup who already knows how to sit and shake. Shelter workers say she’s exceptionally affectionate and gives the best hugs.

If you’re interested in adopting Vito, Jane or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

