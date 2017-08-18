Jeffrey Willis expected in court for Bletsch murder case

Watch Jeffrey Willis’ Friday morning court hearing live here on woodtv.com.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A case against accused killer Jeffrey Willis takes another step forward Friday.

Willis is charged with murder in the 2014 shooting death of Rebekah Bletsch, who was shot to death while jogging along a Dalton Towship road.

Friday, Willis is expected back in court as his defense attorney and the prosecution team argue over what evidence should be allowed during the murder trial, which is slated for Oct. 16.

This is the first hearing in the case since a judge granted a defense motion to delay the trial against Willis in the Bletsch case on Aug. 4 The trial was originally scheduled to start in June. It was then pushed back to September and then to Oct. 16.

Willis’ new lead attorney, Muskegon County Public Defender Fred Johnson, filed a motion to remove Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson from the case. Johnson cited conflict of interest concerns in the hiring of Willis’ previous attorney, Brian Hosticka, by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office. A judge denied that motion earlier this month.

Willis is also accused of kidnapping and murder in the 2013 disappearance of Jessica Heeringa, and accused of trying to kidnap a teenage girl last year. No trial dates have been set in those cases.

