Norton Shores man falls off 40-foot scaffold

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Norton Shores man was injured Friday after a scaffold he was using to repair his home collapsed.

Norton Shores Fire Department said a man in his 60s fell off a 40-foot scaffold while working on his home, resulting in multiple injuries. It happened around 1:20 p.m. at the home on Antisdale Road in Norton Shores, the fire department said.

The man was taken to an area hospital to treat his injuries. Specific details on the man’s condition were not immediately available.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

