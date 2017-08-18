Police investigate death of MSU student from Kzoo Co.

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS/WOOD) — East Lansing police are investigating the death of a Michigan State University student from Kalamazoo County.

Our Nexstar sister station WLNS reports officers were called to the 1100 block of Beech Street in East Lansing at 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

They were responding to a call from a person who said they were concerned by text messages sent by the Mattawan man.

When no one answered the door, police forced their way into the apartment and found the 22-year-old man dead.

Police said evidence at the scene suggests the man died from a drug overdose. No foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

The original version of this story was first posted on wlns.com.

