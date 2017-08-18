Police investigating officer-involved shooting

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the arm by a Kent County Sheriff’s Department deputy Friday night.

According to police, the incident began with a traffic stop around 7 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 76th Street and Division Avenue behind a tire shop in Gaines Township. Authorities said the deputy told investigators the passenger in the car was acting suspicious as he approached the vehicle and saw a gun in the man’s waistband.

The 26-year-old man fled on foot for an unspecified reason, which led to the deputy chasing him and eventually shooting him, authorities said.

It is not entirely clear yet what happened in the foot chase resulting in the shooting.

“The pursuit was short in duration, probably wasn’t more than 50-60 yards, then there was gunfire,” Kent County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kevin Kelley said. “The suspect continued to flee probably another 60-70 yards and that’s when the deputy was able to catch him, apprehend him and place him into custody.”

A woman was driving the vehicle involved in the traffic stop, who police say is being cooperative while the suspect is not. Police said they are still trying to figure out who the man is.

The deputy involved is being placed on administrative leave while the Wyoming Police Department investigates.

Deputies have 76th Street closed east of Division Avenue as they investigate.

This is a developing situation, more details will be provided as they become available.

