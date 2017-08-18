Ted Nugent meets with veterans before show





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of his show Friday night, Ted Nugent took time to meet with a few of Grand Rapids’ finest.

Nugent’s support for military veterans is well-known around Michigan. A few years ago he became an ambassador for Exodus Place. The non-profit organization is working to eliminate veteran homelessness in Grand Rapids by Christmas 2017.

“To me, a lot of people think that rock stars don’t care, and this man is like ‘hey look, America, you’re wrong,'” said Curtis Green, one of the veterans who met Nugent. “They do care, a lot of them do, they just may not show it and flaunt it. Times like this is when it really shows.”

Nugent met with three veterans from Exodus Place Friday evening before his show at 20 Monroe Live.

