W. MI hosting two international sporting events





ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s not every day the world’s best are in town, but that is happening in two West Michigan cities this week.

In Rockford, the world’s top fastpitch softball players are competing in the International Softball Congress Men’s World Tournament at Art Van Sports Complex.

Teams from across North America are taking part in the tournament, with players from across the world hitting the field for the world championship.

“The facilities are second to none, we’ve been treated great here,” Adam Stroud, a player from Ontario, Canada said. “We’ve been treated great here, as you can tell the facilities are awesome.”

Over at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, the Pro Disc Golf Association is holding its Masters World Championship throughout the week.

“It is the best players in the world that are in the age-protected divisions so they can play against people their own age,” said tournament director Matt Gregoir. “Just like you see the senior tour with the PGA, this is our counter to that with the PDGA.”

The championship match will take place on Saturday.

