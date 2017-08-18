Whitecaps’ Rabelo named Manager of the Year





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — In a season of record-setting accomplishments, the West Michigan Whitecaps are beginning to receive awards for their success.

Manager Mike Rabelo was named the 2017 Midwest League Manager of the Year by the league Friday. It is the first time a Whitecaps manager has won the award since Tom Brookens in 2007.

Going into play Friday night, the Whitecaps boast a league-best record of 81-38.

“I think this award should go out to our entire staff, rather than just the manager,” Rabelo said in a release. “I’m very fortunate to be surrounded by some great guys.”

Rabelo was with the Connecticut Tigers of the New York-Penn league for the previous three seasons before joining the Whitecaps this season.

A member of the Whitecaps’ dominant pitching staff was also recognized for his excellence on the field, as pitcher Greg Soto was named to the Midwest League Postseason All-Star Team.

Before earning a promotion to High-A Lakeland, Soto held a 10-1 record with a 2.25 earned run average in 96 innings of work. The 22-year-old southpaw was also named to the Midwest League All-Star Team after starting his season with 28.1 innings without allowing an earned run.

