Wildlife experts track Asian carp found near Lake Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wildlife experts know more about a live Asian carp discovered about nine miles from Lake Michigan.

In June, federal and state officials confirmed a commercial fisherman caught the 28-inch silver carp below the T.J. O’Brien Lock and Dam.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Friday an analysis by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found the eight-pound fish lived in the Illinois River for three to four years before making its way through the Brandon Road Lock and Dam to the spot where it was netted.

“This is the first time that a live Silver carp has been found this close to Lake Michigan,” Stabenow stated in the Friday news release.

“Time is of the essence to both implement a permanent solution and take immediate steps to stop Asian carp from reaching our Great Lakes,” she added.

This is the second time a live Asian carp has turned up beyond the electric barrier network southwest of Chicago. A bighead carp was found in Chicago’s Lake Calumet in 2010.

Scientists say silver and bighead carp are among four Asian carp species threatening the Great Lakes’ ecosystem and its $7 billion fishing industry.

