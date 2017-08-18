Woman struck by car, injured in Portage crash

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage police say a woman was injured when she was struck by a car Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Sprinkle Road and Meredith Street, according to a Portage Department of Public Safety news release.

Police say a 23-year-old Portage woman was crossing Sprinkle Road when she was struck by a northbound car, driven a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man.

The woman was taken to Bronson Hospital with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. It doesn’t appear that alcohol or speed were factors in the crash, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

