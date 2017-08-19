2 international championships decided in W. MI Saturday

Related Coverage W. MI hosting two international sporting events

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two national championships concluded in West Michigan on Saturday.

In Rockford, the International Softball Congress World Tournament in a matchup of teams from the United States and Canada. The Hill United Chiefs, from Canada, took down the J&B Bombers to win the title.

The other championship event was at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, where the best disc golfers in the world took part in the Professional Disc Golf Association Master’s World Championship.

There was a large turnout for the final round of the tournament, which was won by North Carolina man Barry Schultz. He shot eight-under 26 in the final round to win, closing out the round with a birdie on the final hole.

Both of the events were brought to West Michigan by the West Michigan Sports Commission.

