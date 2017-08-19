Clear the Shelters event leads to 450 adoptions

WOOD TV8 and NBC stations across the country teamed up with hundreds of shelters to host a Clear the Shelters event Saturday in an effort to get more animals adopted.
Since the promotion began two weeks ago, hundreds of animals have been adopted in Kent and Ottawa counties alone. On Saturday, 71 adoptions were made in the two counties.
People were lined up before the shelters were open Saturday morning in hopes of finding an animal.
“(Clear the Shelters) helps in so many ways. It’s life-saving, we have a lot of shelter animals who are homeless and they need homes,” said Trudy Jeffers, executive director of the Humane Society of West Michigan.
Two West Michigan shelters took part in the event, sponsored by Fox Subaru.
NBC will host a television special Clear the Shelters, that will air next Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on WOOD TV8. It will include a local segment from West Michigan with stories from both participating shelters, Harbor Humane Society and the Humane Society of West Michigan.
Clear the Shelters 2017
Clear the Shelters 2017 x
