Deputies: Motorcyclist injured in crash with pickup

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say a motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving a pickup truck Friday evening.

It happened at 9:24 p.m. at the intersection of New Holland Street and 152nd Avenue in Port Sheldon Township.

Deputies say a pickup truck, driven by a 17-year-old Sparta man, had started up the road to go west on New Holland Street and went through the intersection of 152nd Avenue. As the pickup truck entered the intersection, it was struck by the motorcyclist, who then went off the road and into a blueberry field.

Authorities say the motorcyclist, 26-year-old Jesse Frye, was taken to Holland Hospital, and was later transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital where he is listed in stable condition. A family member told 24 Hour News 8 that Frye suffered a serious leg injury and is in the intensive care unit.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. Deputies are not releasing his name pending the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

